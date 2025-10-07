Live Event / October 07, 2025, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Biointelligence Summit
Advancing Innovation at the Nexus of Life Sciences, Automated Manufacturing and AI
The Biointelligence Summit convenes industry pioneers, researchers, and innovators to accelerate biointelligent manufacturing. This event focuses on the latest news and innovations at the intersection of biology, technology and computer science for the development of bio-based production systems. It provides a unique platform for companies seeking to integrate biointelligent solutions into their processes, tackle technical challenges in life sciences, or explore new applications of biology in manufacturing.
Key focus areas
- Biofunctional materials & surfaces
- Personalized nutrition / "New Food"
- Personalized medicine & pharma
- Sustainable value creation systems
What to expect
- Inspiring keynote speeches by leading experts
- Best practices from industry pioneers
- The latest research and technological advancements
- High-level networking opportunities
- Evening event for in-depth discussions
Target groups
- Companies offering biointelligent solutions or with existing production processes
- Life sciences firms with process-related technical challenges
- Companies outside the life sciences sector looking to enable biointelligent manufacturing
- Firms aiming to incorporate biology into their own production processes
- Political representatives and regulating agencies
- Academia at the intersection of biology, technology and computer sciences